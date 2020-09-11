Judge might order paper voter lists for Georgia’s election

Election officials told Totenberg that replacing the state’s new voting system, which relies on touchscreens to print paper ballots, with hand-marked paper ballots would be difficult at this point, less than eight weeks before Election Day.

But they had fewer criticisms of paper voter registration backups.

Voters check in at their precincts with an iPad that scans their driver's license or other form of photo ID when using the new Georgia voting machines, as shown at a demonstration in September 2019 at the James H. "Sloppy" Floyd Building in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

“You could cut a line down pretty quickly if you had extra paper pollbooks and if you had emergency ballots,” testified Richard Barron, Fulton County’s elections director.

State Elections Director Chris Harvey said he doesn’t object to creating an updated digital list of voters and giving it to county election offices to print out and use in local polling places. But he said the secretary of state’s office wouldn’t be able to handle distributing paper lists across the state so close to the election.

Georgia already requires some paper voter registration lists, but plaintiffs in the case argue they’re insufficient and outdated. Each precinct is also required to have a supply of emergency paper ballots that could be used during a crisis.

The plaintiffs want voter lists that are updated the Saturday before Election Day, which would reflect who had cast absentee ballots or voted early up to that point.

Then if poll workers struggle to operate voter check-in tablets, a problem that contributed to lines during Georgia’s primary, election officials could refer to paper voter lists to determine whether someone is registered and if they’ve already cast a ballot.

Poll workers would still have to call county election offices in many cases to ensure voters aren’t attempting to vote twice. But voters shown as having already voted wouldn’t be allowed to cast a second ballot.

Totenberg didn’t immediately make a ruling Friday.

She has previously ruled against efforts to switch in-person voters to hand-marked paper ballots, though she has kept the door open for court action, criticizing state election officials for security vulnerabilities.