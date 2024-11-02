Michael Stipe, Jon Bon Jovi to join Walz rally on Sunday in Georgia

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be joined by a star-studded lineup for his Sunday get-out-the-vote rally in Georgia, part of a final Democratic push to string together back-to-back victories in the battleground state.
Walz will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and the War and Treaty band at the metro Atlanta event, which will also feature Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.
The rally coincides with former President Donald Trump’s final pre-election visit to Georgia. He’ll hold a rally in Macon, where he’ll press conservative voters to flip the state back to the GOP column four years after Joe Biden’s narrow victory here.
More than 4 million people – more than half the state’s active voters – have already cast ballots in Georgia. The record-smashing in-person turnout featured a late surge in the heavily Democratic metro Atlanta strongholds of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
But Republicans are also cheering the turnout. After long neglecting early voting, Trump’s campaign and its allies have pushed Georgians to the polls, and some Republican-friendly bastions report voter participation levels pacing far ahead of the state average.
