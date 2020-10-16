Iconic ‘I’m a Georgia Voter’ sticker changed for 2020 election

As for the new stickers, they’re here to stay for the foreseeable future. “We ordered a few million of them,” Fuchs said. In future elections, voters are likely to see a mixture of the old and new stickers, depending on the county in which they vote. Fuchs said some counties were out of stickers and needed more, while some had a stockpile of the old stickers.

The new sticker design also includes a restoration of the old graphic, which had begun to get “fuzzy,” Fuchs said. The file for the original peach graphic, which was designed in the ’90s with the software of the time, had degraded over the years. An update was needed to save the original. “You’ll notice that it looks a lot crisper,” Fuchs said.