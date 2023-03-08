House leaders OK budget with $2K raises for teachers, $4K for law officers

For fiscal 2024, House budget writers included $1.25 million to open a Georgia State Patrol satellite post in Buckhead. The satellite facility in Buckhead will house up to 20 troopers from the motor unit and Nighthawks DUI Task Force.

The announcement comes on the heels of a two-year effort by disgruntled residents in the wealthy north Atlanta neighborhood to secede from the city. Secession supporters cited frustration with Atlanta’s response to high rates of violent crime. Their effort was voted down in the Senate Monday.

The House also added $1.5 million for more forensic crime staffers to help clear evidence backlogs, $2.7 million for a new GBI cold case office, and $2.5 million for sexual assault nurse examiners.

The House also added money for several mental health and substance abuse programs, including millions more for treatment slots, $2.25 million more for suicide hotline management, and $10 million to increase wages at state psychiatric hospitals.

While Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposal had included fully funding the state formula for K-12 schools, the House added to the education budget.

For instance, the House backed about $6 million in the budget to make sure tens of thousands of children who qualify for reduced breakfasts and lunches in school don’t have to pay anything for the meals. Budget writers also added $8.7 million for $1,000 supplements for some school custodians.

In all, the state would spend over $13 billion on K-12 schools next year, a record amount, said House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin.

Budget writers reduced the increase Kemp had proposed in public school HOPE scholarship awards, putting some of that money toward boosting payments to private college recipients.

House leaders added $26.7 million to the budget to give 54,000 state government pensioners one-time bonuses of $500 next year. The House and Senate did the same in this year’s budget.

State government pensioners got their first cost-of-living increase in more than a decade last year and have long complained about the lack of raises. Retired teachers and university system employees in the Teachers Retirement System pension program get 3% annual cost-of-living increases.

-