House lawmakers include $1.25M in FY24 budget for state patrol post in Buckhead

The announcement comes on the heels of an effort by a handful of disgruntled residents in the wealthy north Atlanta neighborhood to secede from the city. Secession supporters cite frustration with Atlanta’s response to high rates of violent crime.

A group of Republican state senators who all live outside the city introduced two bills this legislative session to spark the process. But the proposals were ultimately voted down after Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration sent a memo questioning the constitutionality of the measures.

Both Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones voiced support for a GSP post in Buckhead on Tuesday.

“On all levels in Georgia, we’re demonstrating we will not tolerate crime or street gangs,” Kemp said in a statement. “Through strong partnerships with both state and local leaders, we’re bringing the fight to those who threaten our communities.”

The House version of the FY24 budget - that funds state government from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024 - will have a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday.