Herschel Walker reemerges with South Georgia rally focusing on agriculture

“The guy I’m running against, all he talks about is the color of your skin,” he added.

The matchup between Walker and Warnock is the first time in modern history that two Black candidates have squared off in a U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Walker shared Tuesday’s event with Republican state Agriculture Commissioner nominee Tyler Harper. A giant John Deere tractor flanked the speakers, a visual reminder of Walker’s campaign theme of the week: agriculture.

Agriculture is Georgia’s No. 1 industry, and rural voters will be critical to Walker’s electoral chances.

In Ocilla, to hear @herschelwalker speak to farmers and foresters. He's hammering home a message we should expect to hear a lot of this election season: @senatorwarnock cares more about Joe Biden than he cares about Georgia. #gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/9seluztsSh — Shannon McCaffrey (@shannonajc1) July 19, 2022

Walker’s past speeches have been long and rambling, filled with personal anecdotes and winding remarks about various policies. His confusing comments about climate change recently went viral. Tuesday’s slimmed-down remarks appear to be designed to avoid such problems.

For Walker, the event seems to mark a return to the public spotlight after a couple of weeks of events that were either private or not advertised in advance. He has additional events scheduled later in the week in Athens and Gainesville.

Tuesday’s campaign stop was also notable because it was an event open to the media. Amid a swirl of negative headlines, the press has been blocked from attending some recent events or only learned about Walker’s whereabouts after the fact. While the Walker campaign also didn’t notify the media about Tuesday’s event, it didn’t try to keep reporters out either.

Walker declined to speak to reporters after the event.