Herschel Walker reemerges with South Georgia rally focusing on agriculture

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

OCILLA — Herschel Walker’s speech was shorter and his message a bit sharper as he spoke in South Georgia on Tuesday, his first campaign rally since a wave of controversies engulfed his bid for the U.S. Senate.

The Republican nominee spoke for just 10 minutes and hewed largely to a more disciplined message, repeatedly linking his Democratic opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock, with President Joe Biden. Walker is betting that Biden’s low approval ratings will rub off on Warnock.

“He seems to care more about Joe Biden than he cares about Georgia,” Walker told several hundred supporters who had gathered at Bad Ash Motors in Ocilla.

Walker also criticized Warnock, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, for pushing for $4 billion in debt relief for Black and other “socially disadvantaged“ farmers. The money, designed to compensate for years of financial discrimination, was included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Biden signed into law last year. But lawsuits filed by white farmers have frozen the relief, and two judges have issued injunctions saying the plan may be discriminatory.

“Why doesn’t he pass a bill for all the farmers?” Walker asked the crowd. “There’s a lot of farmers here in Georgia that are hurting.

“The guy I’m running against, all he talks about is the color of your skin,” he added.

The matchup between Walker and Warnock is the first time in modern history that two Black candidates have squared off in a U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Walker shared Tuesday’s event with Republican state Agriculture Commissioner nominee Tyler Harper. A giant John Deere tractor flanked the speakers, a visual reminder of Walker’s campaign theme of the week: agriculture.

Agriculture is Georgia’s No. 1 industry, and rural voters will be critical to Walker’s electoral chances.

Walker’s past speeches have been long and rambling, filled with personal anecdotes and winding remarks about various policies. His confusing comments about climate change recently went viral. Tuesday’s slimmed-down remarks appear to be designed to avoid such problems.

For Walker, the event seems to mark a return to the public spotlight after a couple of weeks of events that were either private or not advertised in advance. He has additional events scheduled later in the week in Athens and Gainesville.

Tuesday’s campaign stop was also notable because it was an event open to the media. Amid a swirl of negative headlines, the press has been blocked from attending some recent events or only learned about Walker’s whereabouts after the fact. While the Walker campaign also didn’t notify the media about Tuesday’s event, it didn’t try to keep reporters out either.

Walker declined to speak to reporters after the event.

