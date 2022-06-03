ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Herschel Walker’s words come back to haunt him

052422 Atlanta: Herschel Walker speaks to members of the media after his Republican Primary win on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta. Walker would face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s questionable comments are being used against him.

From COVID body spray to denying hearing former President Donald Trump say the 2020 election was stolen, the insiders talk about how those comments will influence the Republican’s campaign against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Plus, how debates over gun rights and abortion will echo throughout the 2022 election.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

