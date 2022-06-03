Politically Georgia podcast: Herschel Walker’s words come back to haunt him

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s questionable comments are being used against him.
From COVID body spray to denying hearing former President Donald Trump say the 2020 election was stolen, the insiders talk about how those comments will influence the Republican’s campaign against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Plus, how debates over gun rights and abortion will echo throughout the 2022 election.
