Jason Carter has written a book about serving in the Peace Corps, and he has waged a campaign for governor of Georgia. But he is best known as a spokesman for his famous grandfather.

Carter delivered a speech Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of former President Jimmy Carter, whom he knows as Paw Paw.

The younger Carter is the son of Jack Carter, the eldest of the four children of Jimmy Carter and the late Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023. Jimmy Carter, nearing his 100th birthday on Oct. 1, remains in hospice care in his hometown of Plains.