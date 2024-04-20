Gridlock over for now, House OKs aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan

Ending months of political gridlock on Capitol Hill, a strong bipartisan majority in the U.S. House voted Saturday to approve a series of foreign aid bills designed to confront Iran, Russia, and China - by funneling more U.S. military assistance to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

“Our friends need our help,” declared U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Party lines were scrambled in Georgia’s delegation, as the foreign aid push led by House Speaker Mike Johnson left state GOP lawmakers divided.

“Why are Republicans in Congress going along with this?” asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who led the charge against aid for Ukraine.

“America last, that’s all this is,” Greene said on the House floor, as she continued to call for Speaker Johnson to resign.

“Americans deserve better,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens.

“America comes first,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island. “Period. End of story.”

On the House floor, Greene tried to eliminate all of the over $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, but the House easily defeated that on a vote of 351 to 71, as lawmakers argued the U.S. must confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The aid package was approved on a vote of 311-112.

“Putin is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, and it is critical that we get Ukraine the weapons they need to fight the Kremlin,” said U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton.

Democrats ridiculed Greene’s effort to cut aid for Ukraine.

“It literally makes no sense,” said U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., who labeled her arguments, ‘uniquely demented.’

The Saturday votes in the House again showcased the unusual bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans which has developed during this Congress - mainly because of internal GOP divisions.

While Greene and other Republicans attacked their own party leaders, Democrats praised the House Speaker for ignoring the loud opposition inside the GOP.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia. “My hat is off to Speaker Johnson for finally, bringing this Ukrainian aid bill to the House floor.”

The package approved by the House contains more than just military aid. One piece, approved on a vote of 360-58, featured extra economic sanctions on Iran, plus a plan allowing seized Russian assets to be used to help rebuild Ukraine.

The bill also might affect how some Americans use the internet, as this measure would force the Chinese-backed company ByteDance to sell the TikTok social media app within a year, or face a ban. It comes amid U.S. concerns that TikTok is being used as a giant surveillance tool by Beijing.

“This app is a spy balloon on Americans’ phones,” said U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Tex.

A final vote is still needed in the U.S. Senate before this foreign aid package becomes law. That should happen no later than next week.