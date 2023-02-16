X
Got a question about the grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

By Staff reports
1 hour ago

A Fulton County judge is set to release portions of a special grand jury report examining whether former President Donald Trump and his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

However Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is also keeping parts of the report private.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin have been covering the inquiry from beginning and are here to clear up any confusion.

If you have a question for the reporters, please fill out the form below. We’ll publish the answers.

