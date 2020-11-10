Georgia House Democrats select new leadership after so-so election showing

Georgia lawmakers get to draw their own districts — essentially choosing their voters — in a process that occurs every 10 years following a U.S. census. New voting maps are drawn to reapportion the state’s growing population.

Beverly said he’s spent the summer preparing for next year’s redistricting process.

“I began working with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee to figure out how we could create fair maps for Democrats across the state in order to protect our members and expand our base,” Beverly said.

When nominating Beverly for his role as leader, state Avondale Estates Democratic state Rep. Karla Drenner said his strong character will get him through the process.

“For those of you that have gone through a redistricting process, it will be the biggest challenge that your character will face as a legislator,” she said.

House Republicans on Monday renominated Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge and Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones of Milton to another term, which will be finalized by the House in January. Minority leaders sometimes are put up against majority nominees for speaker for a vote on the first day of the session, but the majority party - in this case Republicans - always win the vote.