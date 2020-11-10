Georgia House Democrats select new leadership after so-so election showing

Georgia House Democrats on Tuesday selected Macon state Rep. James Beverly to lead their party for the next two years, succeeding Minority Leader Bob Trammell of Luthersville, who lost his reelection bid last week after being targeted by national Republicans.
Trammell, one of the state’s last rural white Democrats, served as leader since 2017 and was targeted for about $1 million in opposition spending by the Washington D.C. -based Republican State Leadership Committee, which made defeating him their top priority.
In a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus on Tuesday, Beverly defeated East Point state Rep. William Boddie in the race for party leader.
Beverly is taking over the House party leadership after it fell far short of its goal to flip at least 16 seats in its attempt to take back control of the House for the first time in 15 years. Instead, Democrats gained gained only two seats.
He will also lead the chamber’s battle for a say in the drawing of new district lines for Legislative and congressional seats in 2021, when Republicans will try to cement in place incumbents who had close calls last week, and add seats.
Georgia lawmakers get to draw their own districts — essentially choosing their voters — in a process that occurs every 10 years following a U.S. census. New voting maps are drawn to reapportion the state’s growing population.
Beverly said he’s spent the summer preparing for next year’s redistricting process.
“I began working with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee to figure out how we could create fair maps for Democrats across the state in order to protect our members and expand our base,” Beverly said.
When nominating Beverly for his role as leader, state Avondale Estates Democratic state Rep. Karla Drenner said his strong character will get him through the process.
“For those of you that have gone through a redistricting process, it will be the biggest challenge that your character will face as a legislator,” she said.
House Republicans on Monday renominated Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge and Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones of Milton to another term, which will be finalized by the House in January. Minority leaders sometimes are put up against majority nominees for speaker for a vote on the first day of the session, but the majority party - in this case Republicans - always win the vote.