Republicans renominate David Ralston as Georgia House Speaker

House Democrats had hoped to flip at least 16 seats to take control of the chamber for the first time in 15 years.

However, that was always a long shot, and Democrats were massively outspent by Republicans. Nonetheless, Ralston chided Democrats and spoke as if Republicans were underdogs last week.

“Let me ask you, how does it feel to beat the odds?” Ralston said to the room of Republicans. "The ‘blue wave,’ when it got to this House of Representatives, was a squirt gun last week.”

Clark called Ralston a dictator who bullied Republican colleagues into doing his will.

“You have a dictator and not a leader who fights about topics (and) who lets us each to represent our own diverse districts,” Clark said.

Clark made headlines last year when he led a group of 10 Republican lawmakers who asked Ralston, a defense attorney, to step down as speaker after an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News found he frequently delayed criminal cases by claiming court dates interfered with his legislative duties.

Republican members also reappointed the rest of the chamber’s GOP leadership.

House Democrats are scheduled to elect their caucus leadership Tuesday.