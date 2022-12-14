No more runoffs? Georgia election chief seeks change after GOP losses

While every other state finished federal elections on Nov. 8, the nation waited another month before Georgians went to the polls for the final time this year.

Almost every other state settles races on Election Day, with the leading candidate winning even if they fall short of 50% of votes. Besides Georgia, only Louisiana requires a runoff after a general election when no candidate wins a majority, and Mississippi will begin holding runoffs as soon as next year.

Raffensperger didn’t say exactly how the Republican-led General Assembly should change state law so that races are decided without runoffs.

Options include awarding the victory to whichever candidate wins a plurality of votes, or instituting a system called instant-runoff voting, in which voters pick their second-choice candidates upfront in the general election, avoiding the need for a second election.

Libertarian Chase Oliver, who forced the runoff by earning 2% of the vote for U.S. Senate in last month’s general election, said Georgia should skip runoffs by starting instant-runoff voting.

“The answer is to pass legislation for instant runoffs, also called ranked-choice voting,” Oliver said. “It gives us the ability to elect people with over 50% support and also save the time and money of a runoff.”

Georgia last year introduced instant-runoff voting for members of the military and overseas voters. Georgia is one of six states with instant runoffs for military and overseas voters, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Clark has proposed that Georgia keep runoffs but allow another week for early voting by holding runoffs six weeks after the general election instead of four. She recently filed House Bill 2 to seek the change.

“The bill will address the shortened timeline for the election that led to various issues with voters receiving their absentee ballots in time, extremely long lines and many people not having the option for weekend voting,” said Clark, who represents Lilburn.

A study by researchers at Kennesaw State University recently found that the U.S. Senate runoffs two years ago cost Georgia taxpayers $75 million two years ago. This year’s runoff cost many millions more, including over $10 million in metro Atlanta’s core counties of Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly, including incoming House Speaker Jon Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, haven’t voiced their preferences about legislation that could change Georgia’s runoffs. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp also hasn’t weighed in.

The topic will be considered during next year’s legislative session, which begins in January.