Georgia Board of Regents to restart chancellor search process

The 19-member board also said it would appoint an acting chancellor if no candidate for the position is selected by June 30, the date current chancellor, Steve Wrigley, is set to retire.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported in March that some board members wanted to put former Gov. Sonny Perdue in the job of leading the public university system, one of most influential jobs in state government. Many students and faculty pushed back against the idea, noting Perdue has no experience in higher education leadership. The AJC has reported there wasn’t yet enough support among the Regents to tap Perdue for the post.