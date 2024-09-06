Georgia Tech cuts ties with Chinese university under federal scrutiny

“We are 100% committed to expanding international experiences for our students,” he said in an interview. “We’d love for them to have that kind of experience in China and other parts of the world. This wasn’t an easy decision for us, but hopefully there’s opportunities to continue to grow.”

Georgia Tech initiated a review of its partnerships in China after the U.S. Commerce Department added Tianjin University to a list of foreign organizations deemed a national security concern.

The school decided against launching a planned doctoral program and sharply limited the number of students involved in the program.

Four years later, Tianjin University is still on the Commerce Department’s “entity list” and is a focus of an investigation by the Republican-controlled U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Community Party.

Several GOP members of Congress have also floated legislation to limit partnerships between U.S. institutions and counterparts in China.

McLaughlin said the school’s internal review found “no evidence whatsoever” that its partnership posed a threat to national security. But he said there was also no sign that Tianjin University was going to be removed from the federal watch list.

“We felt like this was the right time to announce the exit,” he said. “It was inevitable, so we decided to do it now.”