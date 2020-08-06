Georgia sued over long voting lines

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday asks the courts to step in to prevent hours-long lines in Georgia’s presidential election.
The lawsuit, brought by the Democratic Party and three voters, says a judge should require more polling places, better-trained poll workers and emergency paper ballots.
The legal action comes after coronavirus-related precinct closures, social distancing requirements and difficulties operating voting machines led to lines in Georgia’s June 9 primary, especially in Fulton County and other metro counties.
“The issues we saw in Georgia in the primary cannot be repeated in November,” said U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democratic senator from Nevada and chairwoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “This is a problem with a clear solution, and there is no reason elections officials should not take the reasonable steps to make sure Georgians don’t stand in line for hours to vote.”
Election officials have already said they plan to add voting locations and poll workers, but the lawsuit contends that problems running elections require court intervention to correct.
Besides improved staffing, election officials are also making several other changes to prepare for the presidential election, including technicians in every polling place, voting machines delivered in advance and quicker voter check-ins.
The lawsuit said Georgia voters have faced some of the longest wait times in the country in recent years, in part because of polling place closures and increased numbers of voters.
County election officials closed 214 precincts between 2012 and 2018, according to an AJC count. Meanwhile, the number of registered voters increased by about 1 million. There are now over 7.4 million registered voters in Georgia.
The lawsuit was filed by the DSCC, the Democratic Party of Georgia, two Fulton County voters and a Cobb County voter.