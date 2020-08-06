Breaking News

Georgia sued over long voting lines

X

Georgia sued over long voting lines

June 5, 2020 Atlanta: Amanda McElveen holds 1-year old Luna (left) as Dad, Justin McElveen (right) interacts while they and other voters lined up in the rain on Friday, June 6, 2020 at Garden Hills Elementary School located at 285 Sheridan Dr NE, in Atlanta where the wait for early voting was between 1-2 hours. Georgia voters headed to the polls Friday for a busy last day of early voting before Tuesdayâ€™s primary election day. Voters have faced lines at some locations as election officials space them 6 feet apart and limit the number of people allowed inside at a time. Poll workers are also taking time to wipe down touchscreens. Over 1.1 million voters have already cast their ballots in the primary, including 262,000 in-person voters so far. Another 847,000 people have returned absentee ballots, a record number of remote voters during the coronavirus pandemic. While in-person early voting ends today, absentee ballots can still be counted if theyâ€™re received by the time polls close Tuesday. About 753,000 voters who requested absentee ballots hadnâ€™t returned them through Thursday. Absentee ballots can be deposited in drop boxes any time before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots returned by mail will only be counted if theyâ€™re received by election offices by Tuesday. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
June 5, 2020 Atlanta: Amanda McElveen holds 1-year old Luna (left) as Dad, Justin McElveen (right) interacts while they and other voters lined up in the rain on Friday, June 6, 2020 at Garden Hills Elementary School located at 285 Sheridan Dr NE, in Atlanta where the wait for early voting was between 1-2 hours. Georgia voters headed to the polls Friday for a busy last day of early voting before Tuesdayâ€™s primary election day. Voters have faced lines at some locations as election officials space them 6 feet apart and limit the number of people allowed inside at a time. Poll workers are also taking time to wipe down touchscreens. Over 1.1 million voters have already cast their ballots in the primary, including 262,000 in-person voters so far. Another 847,000 people have returned absentee ballots, a record number of remote voters during the coronavirus pandemic. While in-person early voting ends today, absentee ballots can still be counted if theyâ€™re received by the time polls close Tuesday. About 753,000 voters who requested absentee ballots hadnâ€™t returned them through Thursday. Absentee ballots can be deposited in drop boxes any time before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots returned by mail will only be counted if theyâ€™re received by election offices by Tuesday. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Georgia Politics | 42 minutes ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday asks the courts to step in to prevent hours-long lines in Georgia’s presidential election.

The lawsuit, brought by the Democratic Party and three voters, says a judge should require more polling places, better-trained poll workers and emergency paper ballots.

The legal action comes after coronavirus-related precinct closures, social distancing requirements and difficulties operating voting machines led to lines in Georgia’s June 9 primary, especially in Fulton County and other metro counties.

ExploreExtreme voting lines expose where Georgia primary failed

“The issues we saw in Georgia in the primary cannot be repeated in November,” said U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democratic senator from Nevada and chairwoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “This is a problem with a clear solution, and there is no reason elections officials should not take the reasonable steps to make sure Georgians don’t stand in line for hours to vote.”

Election officials have already said they plan to add voting locations and poll workers, but the lawsuit contends that problems running elections require court intervention to correct.

Besides improved staffing, election officials are also making several other changes to prepare for the presidential election, including technicians in every polling place, voting machines delivered in advance and quicker voter check-ins.

The lawsuit said Georgia voters have faced some of the longest wait times in the country in recent years, in part because of polling place closures and increased numbers of voters.

County election officials closed 214 precincts between 2012 and 2018, according to an AJC count. Meanwhile, the number of registered voters increased by about 1 million. There are now over 7.4 million registered voters in Georgia.

The lawsuit was filed by the DSCC, the Democratic Party of Georgia, two Fulton County voters and a Cobb County voter.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.