Georgia sued over long voting lines

Besides improved staffing, election officials are also making several other changes to prepare for the presidential election, including technicians in every polling place, voting machines delivered in advance and quicker voter check-ins.

The lawsuit said Georgia voters have faced some of the longest wait times in the country in recent years, in part because of polling place closures and increased numbers of voters.

County election officials closed 214 precincts between 2012 and 2018, according to an AJC count. Meanwhile, the number of registered voters increased by about 1 million. There are now over 7.4 million registered voters in Georgia.

The lawsuit was filed by the DSCC, the Democratic Party of Georgia, two Fulton County voters and a Cobb County voter.