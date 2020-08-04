Georgia recruits poll workers to help run big elections

Want to be a poll worker? A new Georgia website lets you sign up.
The website from the Georgia secretary of state’s office will help meet a deep demand for poll workers in advance of November’s presidential election, when 5 million voters are expected to participate.
Election officials are searching for new poll workers to replace those who have quit during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need for Georgians to step up and serve as a poll worker is greater now than ever before,” says the website, launched this week.
Poll workers can be as young as 16 years old, and they must be a resident or employee of the county where they want to serve.
They generally earn $60 to $140 per day, including over 13 hours of work on Election Day. Some counties in metro areas pay more, as they did in the primary election.
The names of people who sign up to become poll workers will be forwarded to county election offices, which will make decisions about whether to hire them. All poll workers must go through training.
The website to sign up to become a poll worker is securevotega.com/pollworkerrecruitment.