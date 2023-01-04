North Georgia state House race for Ralston’s seat goes to a runoff

Ralston and Chastain had the most votes among five Republican candidates in the North Georgia election Tuesday, but neither received the majority required to win outright. A runoff will be held in four weeks, on Jan. 31.

David Ralston died in November at age 68 after leading the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. The area he represented, House District 7, covers Fannin and Gilmer counties, as well as part of Dawson County.