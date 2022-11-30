Sheree Ralston, widow of House Speaker David Ralston, will run to succeed him

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Despite her high profile, Sheree Ralston won’t have the election field to herself. Brian K. Pritchard, the head of FetchYourNews.com, announced on Monday that he will also seek the seat as a Republican. Others have also privately said they’re considering the race.

Gov. Brian Kemp has set the date for the special election for Jan. 3. The winner will represent the district for the full 2023-2024 legislative session.

Because state law requires the governor to quickly set the date for a special election, the typically months-long campaign process will be compressed to just a few weeks during the height of the holiday season.

It is not unheard of in U.S. politics for widows to run to succeed their late spouses in office.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, succeeded her late husband, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, after he retired. And Former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono won the special election to complete the unexpired term of the late U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono.

In a rare move, Kemp immediately endorsed Sheree Ralston’s candidacy, saying there’s “no one better” to serve the district.

“Sheree’s passion for mental health reform and experience creating greater opportunity for the citizens of her community uniquely qualify her to be a strong voice for the hardworking Georgians of Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties in the state House.”