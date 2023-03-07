Georgia Senate backs welfare for low-income pregnant women

Under HB 129, low-income women could apply to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program while pregnant. Currently, those women are only eligible for TANF, commonly known as welfare, once the child is born.

To qualify now for welfare, a child must be in a home with one parent, or if two parents are in the home, one must be physically or mentally incapacitated. School-age children must be immunized and have an acceptable school attendance record. There also are income requirements. For example, a family of three must have a gross income below $784 a month.

Representatives from the Department of Human Services, which manages the distribution of TANF in the state, said they did not know how many more people would qualify for the funds. Critics of the bill say it would likely only apply to a few hundred people.

The bill is a slight change in Georgia’s policy concerning welfare — for more than a decade, the state has sought ways to reduce enrollment in the program.

In June 2022, welfare benefits were granted to 6,190 Georgia households, according to data from the Division of Family and Children Services. That’s a decrease of nearly 81% since 2006, the earliest year for which DFCS data is available, when 33,302 households received welfare benefits.

The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.