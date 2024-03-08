Three weeks of early voting for Georgia’s presidential primary concludes today, the last chance for voters to head to the polls before election day on Tuesday.

Voting locations are open across Georgia, and all voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, featuring frontrunners Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

So far, over 370,000 voters have cast ballots in-person as early voting comes to a close. An additional 22,000 voters have returned absentee ballots.