Three weeks of early voting for Georgia’s presidential primary concludes today, the last chance for voters to head to the polls before election day on Tuesday.
Voting locations are open across Georgia, and all voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, featuring frontrunners Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
So far, over 370,000 voters have cast ballots in-person as early voting comes to a close. An additional 22,000 voters have returned absentee ballots.
Voters can find early voting sites and hours through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The presidential primaries will allocate delegates for each candidate before they’re nominated this summer at the Democratic convention in Chicago and the Republican convention in Milwaukee.
