Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid
Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary

Voters can still cast ballots today or on election day
A person leaves the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration Elections during the first day of early voting for the Georgia presidential primary on Monday, Feb 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

By
30 minutes ago

Three weeks of early voting for Georgia’s presidential primary concludes today, the last chance for voters to head to the polls before election day on Tuesday.

Voting locations are open across Georgia, and all voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, featuring frontrunners Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

So far, over 370,000 voters have cast ballots in-person as early voting comes to a close. An additional 22,000 voters have returned absentee ballots.

Voters can find early voting sites and hours through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

The presidential primaries will allocate delegates for each candidate before they’re nominated this summer at the Democratic convention in Chicago and the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

