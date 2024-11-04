Politics
Politics

Georgia politicians sharpen their skills in other battleground states

Even as the White House battle in Georgia rages, some top politicians also trek to other battleground states.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, another Democrat, campaign together earlier this month in Georgia for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Greg Bluestein/AJC

Greg Bluestein/AJC

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, another Democrat, campaign together earlier this month in Georgia for Vice President Kamala Harris. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Georgia is at the white-hot center of the White House race. But some of the state’s top politicians have also hit the road as the election nears, bringing the battle-tested messages they sharpened in Georgia to other competitive races across the nation.

Call it a battleground exchange program.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has campaigned with Gov. Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania and Senate candidate Colin Allred in Texas. Sen. Jon Ossoff has rallied supporters for a half-dozen Senate incumbents and challengers.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has deployed to competitive House districts from Indiana to Maryland to help fellow Republicans, while Gov. Brian Kemp has helped raise cash and boost turnout for Senate GOP incumbents in tight races.

And former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is a valuable part of Kamala Harris’ campaign arsenal, deploying to key states to vouch for the Democratic nominee to independent and Republican voters.

With each trip, the Georgians hope to grow support, spur fundraising and increase media attention for their allies, whether they be presidential campaigns or close races that could decide control of Congress.

But it also gives Georgia politicians a chance to hone their national profiles, expand their donor lists and boost their reputations with activists, voters and officials in key areas. Running for higher office in Georgia now requires a national footprint, and building out-of-state networks is increasingly essential.

Collins, a first-term Republican who represents a safe northeast Georgia district, isn’t a name-brand politician. But the moonlighting on the campaign trail has caught the notice of House GOP leaders. Recently, Majority Leader Steve Scalise invited him to join a national multistop tour.

“It’s a major time commitment to do all this, but I feel it’s what is required. We’ve all seen how hard it is to govern with a narrow majority,” said Collins, who is also a staple at pro-Donald Trump events in Georgia.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has traveled to several states this year to campaign for Donald Trump and help build the Republican majority in the U.S. House. (Mike Stewart/AP)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

He’s hit the road so many times he’s now made multiple stops to several battleground districts — including three to help Republican Derrick Anderson’s campaign to flip a Democratic-held seat in Virginia.

During many of these forays into other states, aides say, Collins brings along a few staffers and spends several days knocking on doors and attending local events. A political animal, Collins seems to relish the trail. But he also acknowledged he has a higher-minded motive.

“My goal from day one has been to put Trump back in the White House and to also ensure we’ve got a bigger House majority to work with so we can pass legislation and not have to rely on executive orders,” he said.

‘Character of the nation’

For Ossoff, the campaign trail blitz is only going to ratchet up as he prepares for his 2026 reelection campaign. The first-term Democrat has made more than two dozen stops across Georgia in the past two months to boost Harris and down-ticket Democrats.

But he’s also sprinkled in travel to help Democrats in tough national races. He helped U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown kick off a canvassing launch in Ohio in June, and he made a trip to Michigan last month to promote Elissa Slotkin’s race for an open Senate seat there.

One of his most recent journeys was to Florida to campaign for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s Senate bid. She told supporters she wanted to “shock the world” by pulling off what Ossoff did four years ago by ousting a GOP incumbent who is favored to win.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who could someday launch his own run for president, has traveled to other states to help out Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. (Mike Adams for the AJC)

Mike Adams for the AJC

icon to expand image

Mike Adams for the AJC

Kemp and Warnock might have an added reason for their cross-country trips. Both are considered future White House contenders regardless of whether Trump or Harris wins next week. And both are keeping their messaging strictly focused on the November race.

“This really is not an election of Democrats versus Republicans,” Warnock said at one stop, noting the GOP leaders who have rejected Trump. “This election really is about the character of the nation.”

Shapiro was among a small number of battleground state politicians who returned the favor. He campaigned alongside Warnock in Clayton County, one of the deep-blue areas where Harris is depending on huge turnout.

“It’s still going to be close, but I think we’ve got momentum on our side,” Shapiro said in an interview. “I’m a sports guy. I’d much rather be us than them coming down to these final two minutes, and I think we’ve got a better team on the field.”

Then there’s Duncan, who has become a surprise star on the trail for the Harris campaign.

Few would have guessed a few years ago that Georgia’s Republican former lieutenant governor would get a coveted speaking role at the Democratic National Convention when Georgia Democratic luminaries such as Stacey Abrams would not.

Duncan has taken his anti-Trump message on the road to win over independent and Republican voters. He headed to a farmhouse last week in Lehman Township, a deeply conservative part of rural Pennsylvania.

Shapiro, the state’s Democratic governor, joined him on the campaign trail there, marveling in during a television report that he was “literally the only Democrat on the stage” at a Harris event this close to the election.

Duncan probably never thought he’d end up there, either. But, he told the crowd, he also never imagined he’d be vilified by Trump and his supporters for refusing demands to overturn the 2020 election.

“I am supporting Kamala Harris,” he said, “because I care more about the future of this country than the future of Donald Trump.”

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, has traveled to other states to promote Democrat Kamala Harris' campaign for president to other Republicans and independents. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

This year’s election sets the stage for an equally wild and expensive 2026 race in...
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
Placeholder Image

AP

These hot spots will be the most-watched areas in Georgia on Election Day
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kamala Harris urges voters in Georgia to reject ‘increasingly unstable’ Donald Trump
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Donald Trump and Tim Walz hold dueling Georgia rallies as race nears photo finish
LIVE UPDATES RECAP
Trump holds final Georgia rally; Walz campaigns in Atlanta with celebrities: Live Updates...
Georgia Republicans escalate attacks on counties that accepted weekend ballots
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES RECAP
Trump holds final Georgia rally; Walz campaigns in Atlanta with celebrities: Live Updates...
Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
CONCERT REVIEW
Billie Eilish hits Atlanta hard and soft with synth beats, ballads