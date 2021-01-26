Georgia lawmaker booted from chamber for failing to get COVID-19 test

Ralston did not name the member, but said, “I’m going to ask that member to be as discreet as possible to leave the chamber.”

When Clark did not leave, Ralston asked House members whether they supported the testing policy. They said they did.

Ralston then called for a trooper to escort the unnamed member out of the chamber. The trooper approached Clark and led him out.

Many House members applauded Ralston’s action after Clark was removed.

Clark’s removal is the most significant sign that the leaders of the General Assembly are serious about enforcing rules designed to protect lawmakers and others gathered for the legislative session.

On the first day of the session, some 41 percent of the House’s 180 members did not get tested a required – prompting Ralston to chastise them.

McMichen said Clark is the only lawmaker to refuse to be tested at all since the session began. He said the speaker’s office had contacted him numerous times to get tested, but he refused.

McMichen was livid after Clark was escorted out – he said a member had not been escorted out of the chamber for any reason in his seven years working in the House. McMichen said Clark would be admitted to the chamber again once he’s been tested.

“All we are trying to do is keep people from dying,” McMichen said, his voice shaking.