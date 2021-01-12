Georgia Senate GOP leader tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of session

House Speaker David Ralston chastised nearly half of his 180 members for not taking the pandemic seriously as the chamber convened Tuesday. The chamber requires every member to be tested twice a week, and Monday was the first required test.

“Imagine how I felt when I came in today and I found that that, yesterday, 74 members of this body did not get tested and were present in the building,” the Blue Ridge Republican told lawmakers. He said that includes members of both parties.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to keep you safe,” Ralston said. “But it takes a little bit of initiative on your part in following the rules. Because if you don’t want to keep yourself safe, I want you to keep your neighbor safe and me safe and those around you safe.”

Ralston’s spokesman Kaleb McMichen refused to give any information about positive or negative results for members of the chamber who took the test on Monday. McMichen said he would not comment on the health of House members.

The General Assembly exempted itself and its offices from the Open Records Act, which cities, counties and most state agencies are legally bound to follow.

Senate and House leadership announced last month that lawmakers and staff would undergo COVID-19 testing at the Capitol on Mondays and Thursdays during the legislative session, which typically lasts through March. Masks are mandated in both chambers and in all committee rooms.

At least four legislators did not attend the first day of the legislative session on Monday after either previously testing positive for COVID-19 or being in contact with someone who had the virus.