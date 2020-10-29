Buford Republican plans challenge to Georgia’s House speaker

But with the historic number of absentee ballots cast in this year’s election, state officials have warned the public that results in close races — many of which include state House races — may not be decided on election night. A record number of absentee ballots introduces the possibility that candidates leading on election night could fall behind as more votes are tabulated in the following days.

Clark made headlines last year when he led a group of 10 Republican lawmakers who asked Ralston, a defense attorney, to step down as speaker after an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News found he frequently delayed criminal cases by claiming court dates interfered with his legislative duties.

Clark said he believes he can beat Ralston in the caucus elections.

“I’m a veteran. I’m a millennial. I live in metro Atlanta. And I grew up on a farm. I can go anywhere,” he said. “I think I have a real shot, especially with a secret ballot. Time will tell. I’m a team player and always have been.”