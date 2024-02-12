After the 2020 presidential election, a manual audit of all 5 million ballots cast confirmed the computer count that showed Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

The bill calls for the top race on the ballot to be audited each election along with another statewide race chosen by the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House and the minority leaders in the state House and Senate.

The House passed the bill on a 164-3 vote, and it will next be considered by the state Senate.