State Rep. John LaHood, the sponsor of House Bill 974, said it’s the latest step toward greater transparency and accountability in elections.

“Those who want to count for themselves and inspect can do so to their heart’s content,” said LaHood, a Republican from Valdosta and chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee.

The bill requires the secretary of state’s office to create a statewide program to display ballot images for 24 months after each election.

Ballot images are already public records in Georgia, available at a cost from county election offices. Original paper ballots would remain sealed unless a judge requires their disclosure.

Ballots don’t contain information about who cast them.

Absentee ballots, which have received the most scrutiny from election skeptics, would be posted at the highest resolution available, according to the bill. Ballots printed from Georgia’s touchscreens could be displayed at a lower resolution.

The bill doesn’t include any funding, but LaHood said the expense would be minimal because the secretary of state’s office is already working on a ballot image website. The secretary of state’s office did not weigh in on the bill Thursday.

The legislation could soon reach a vote in the full state House.