“This is a low-cost, high-value measure,” said state Rep. John LaHood, a Republican from Valdosta who sponsored the bill. “The voters can see it with their eyes — this is a visible security feature that will be printed on the ballots.”

Republican activists alleged — after GOP President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection — that there were fake ballots in the 2020 election, but investigators were unable to find any. In Spalding County in 2022, someone cast a fraudulent ballot on lined notebook paper, triggering a state investigation. Election workers caught the fake ballot, but it’s unclear who cast it.

The watermark measure, House Bill 976, is the latest Republican proposal that they say will “increase voter confidence” after Trump lost the 2020 election.

Voter confidence plunged — especially among Republican voters — after Trump repeatedly alleged the election was stolen from him, though three vote counts showed he lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes in Georgia. Investigations have dispelled claims of illegal ballot collection, dead voters and fraud.

In the latest poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 57% of voters said in January that they were at least somewhat confident this year’s election would be fair and accurate. Just 45% of conservative voters in the poll expressed confidence, compared with 76% of liberals and 63% of moderates.

The House approved the watermark legislation on a vote of 167-1, with only Democratic state Rep. Angela Moore of Stonecrest opposed. The bill now advances to the state Senate.

