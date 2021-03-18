Georgia House GOP gives final OK to new political groups for raising unlimited funds

House Majority Whip Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, who pushed the bill in the House, said all contributions would be disclosed and the committees would be able to coordinate directly with candidates, something the caucus trusts aren’t legally allowed to do.

Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta, said that would give caucus leaders more power over rank-and-file members.

“Do you really want to vote to give your caucus leadership more power over your fate to use unlimited campaign funds to help your opponent if they think you are getting out of line?” Evans asked.

Statewide candidates are allowed to raise about $18,000 per election cycle if they make a runoff — $7,100 in legislative races — from individual donors.

Limits on how much donors could give to the committees would not apply. So contributors — typically lobbyists, industry associations or businesses interested in legislation or state funding — could give as much as they like.

Rep. Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven, said, “The only purpose this bill serves is to funnel more money into our politics. We need fewer ways to get money into politics, not more.”

Wilson called it the “Gold Dome Swamp Bill,” and said, “It keeps us from putting the interests of our citizens first.

“Every one of our constituents are watching us this session, the stakes are very high,” he added. “This bill shows them where our priorities lie, where your priorities lie.”

Old-timers at the Capitol remember when lobbyists seeking to pass legislation could go onto the legislative chamber floors or into ante rooms and buttonhole lawmakers. The atmosphere was more free-wheeling than today, although lobbyists still wine and dine lawmakers off-campus during sessions.

Back in the day, lawmakers regularly held fundraisers during the session.

In the early 1990s lawmakers made it illegal for lobbyists and others to give campaign contributions to legislators during the session because, besides the possibility for corruption, it just didn’t look good.

But what goes unsaid is that caucus trusts and other groups involved in the political process already accept donations during the session, and they accept “dark money” - money where donors aren’t disclosed.

A review of campaign contribution reports by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed the House and Senate GOP caucus funds - which are controlled by House and Senate leadership - reported receiving more than $300,000 in the past five years during legislative sessions.