Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
State holiday once known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday and Thanksgiving cause conflict

Early voting won’t be allowed on a Saturday before the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia because it’s the day after the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday and two days after Thanksgiving.

Georgia election officials said this weekend that state law prohibits in-person early voting on Saturdays if a holiday is within two days beforehand.

The restriction on Saturday voting leaves five days of required in-person early voting on the weekdays before the Dec. 6 runoffs. County governments will have the option to offer up to three more early voting days starting the day after the results of the initial election are certified, potentially on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had said last week that voters would have a Saturday voting opportunity before the runoff, but his office’s attorneys later learned it wasn’t allowed under state law.

“It’s not our choice. It’s literally in black-letter law that the Saturday following a state holiday cannot be used for early voting,” said Interim Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling. “We all thought there was going to be Saturday voting until we looked at the law really closely.”

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia

The General Assembly passed the law restricting Saturday voting after holidays in 2016, but it wasn’t an issue in previous runoffs because at the time, they took place nine weeks after Election Day, long after Thanksgiving and the State Holiday.

The voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202, moved runoffs to four weeks after Election Day, creating the scheduling conflict.

Voting rights advocates criticized the limitations on early voting opportunities in runoffs.

Before general and primary elections, Georgia law requires at least 17 days of in-person early voting, including two mandatory Saturdays and two optional Sundays. In runoffs, five days of early voting are mandated. Early voting is prohibited the weekend before election day.

“We can’t start early vote on a critical day Friday because Georgia still honors the Confederacy,” said Hillary Holley, executive director of the domestic worker organization Care in Action, on Twitter on Friday.

For decades until late 2015, Georgia had a state holiday on the day after Thanksgiving memorializing Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general during the Civil War.

Gov. Nathan Deal changed the day’s name to a more neutral title, “State Holiday,” which is still observed on the same day of the calendar.

Then in last year’s voting law, the Republican majority in the General Assembly shortened the runoff period following the defeats of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021. The runoffs gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate with wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

This year’s runoff features Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker after neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in last week’s election.

Early voting can’t begin until Raffensperger certifies the initial election results, which could occur as soon as Nov. 21, after counties complete an audit of the election on Thursday and Friday.

Early voting dates before U.S. Senate runoff

Required: Monday through Friday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2

Optional: Tuesday, Nov. 22; Wednesday, Nov. 23; Sunday, Nov. 27. County election boards can decide whether to offer early voting on these days.

Note: Early voting can’t begin until Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certifies results of the initial election, which could occur as soon as Nov. 21.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

