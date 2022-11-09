How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia

Georgia is one of only two states, along with Louisiana, that require a runoff after a general election when no candidate wins a majority of votes. Most other states decide winners based on whichever candidate gets the most votes, even if that’s less than 50% of votes cast.

A runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is scheduled for Dec. 6 because neither candidate received a majority of the votes cast in Tuesday’s election. A third candidate in the race, Libertarian Chase Oliver, received 2% of the vote, keeping his rivals at 49% each.