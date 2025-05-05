These are the Republicans who could run for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter

A five-term incumbent, Carter has been prepping for a potential Senate bid for years. In 2021, he assembled a campaign team to challenge U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock before passing on a run when football star Herschel Walker entered the contest.

Though not a household name in Georgia politics, the Savannah-area pharmacist has built a reputation as a constituent-focused representative and is wealthy enough to at least partially self-finance a campaign.

Recently, he’s aligned himself even more firmly behind President Donald Trump, raising eyebrows earlier this year when he introduced legislation that would authorize the president to negotiate a deal with Denmark’s government to purchase Greenland and rename it “Red, White, and Blueland.”

Status: Likely to run.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

The son of a former congressman, Collins was elected to his deeply conservative northeast Georgia seat in 2022 after defeating a Trump-backed rival in a runoff. He has wasted no time making a mark in Washington.

Always a fierce Trump loyalist, he gained a reputation as a legislative workhorse and a political brawler.

He was the first member of the freshman class to sponsor a bill signed by President Joe Biden. And the first law Trump signed in January was a Collins-backed immigration crackdown named for murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Collins has crisscrossed the country campaigning for other MAGA candidates with the aim of creating an “America First Congress.” And he’s a fixture in Georgia GOP circles, drawing hundreds of supporters to a May rally where he unloaded on Ossoff.

His memes and far-right takes have endeared him to Trump loyalists. But they’ve also sparked controversy. Critics have labeled some racist or xenophobic, and he faced bipartisan backlash last year for spreading conspiracy theories.

Status: Likely to run.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Once so obscure that even many Republicans hadn’t heard of her, Marjorie Taylor Greene is now a known across the nation by just three letters: MTG.

The former owner of a fitness studio, Greene made her first foray into politics in 2020 when she mounted a short-lived bid for a suburban Atlanta seat before switching to a deep-red district in northwest Georgia after a long-serving GOP incumbent retired.

That race was marked by intense scrutiny of her history of hateful and conspiratorial remarks. Since then, she’s become one of the most polarizing figures in Congress, fueled by a shock-and-awe style that has made her a favorite of Trump.

That polarizing persona has some Democrats eager for her to jump into the race. Ossoff has openly goaded her, questioning whether she has the “guts to do it.” And the latest AJC poll shows him with a 17-point edge over Greene in a hypothetical matchup.

Status: Considering a bid.

Insurance Commissioner John King

A native of Mexico, King rose from Atlanta beat cop to Doraville police chief before Kemp appointed him as insurance commissioner in 2019. He was elected to a full term in 2022, becoming the first Latino to win a statewide race in Georgia history.

King, a recently retired major general in the U.S. Army National Guard, told the AJC his record in the military and law enforcement will set him apart from the rest of the GOP field.

He’s laid the groundwork for a bid for months, including meeting in Washington with Senate GOP leaders and regular appearances at Republican events across the state. He’s a vocal champion of Kemp‘s legislative agenda.

Still, King faces a steep climb building name recognition with voters, and a recent AJC poll showed him trailing Ossoff by 13 points in a head-to-head race.

Status: Likely to run.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick

McCormick is an emergency room physician and U.S. Marine veteran who is considered a wild card in Georgia’s GOP congressional delegation. He narrowly lost a swing seat in 2020 before winning a redrawn, Republican-friendly district two years later.

He quickly craved out a maverick image, posting fitness feats and polar plunges on social media. He was also one of the few senior Georgia Republicans to initially endorse Ron DeSantis over Trump for president — though he later aligned himself with the MAGA wing of the party.

He’s made headlines with provocative remarks, including recent criticism of federal school lunch programs. A February town hall in Roswell went viral after he was bombarded with catcalls and jeers, underscoring the squeeze some Republicans face.

In response to the backlash, McCormick urged the White House to slow federal layoffs — a hot-button issue Democrats have seized on ahead of 2026.

Status: He’s a wild card for a reason.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Best known for rejecting Trump‘s demand to “find” exactly enough votes to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, Raffensperger has spent the years since walking a political tightrope.

He’s one of Georgia’s most recognizable political figures, with a national reputation that could help him attract crossover support from Trump critics who admired his stand against election fraud lies.

But first, he would have to survive a Republican primary still dominated by Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to oust him from office in 2022 and hasn’t had a kind word for him since.

Raffensperger has dismissed claims that he’s a phony Republican as “silly,” pointing to support for Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul and long-running legal battles with Democrat Stacey Abrams and her allies over voting rules.

He’s tried to position himself as a reliable conservative, praising Trump‘s new efforts to shrink government agencies and cut costs. In a recent 11Alive interview, he was asked what a “true conservative” looks like.

“I think you’re looking at him,” he replied.

Status: Unlikely, but he’s said he’s “looking at all my options.”