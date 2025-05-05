Kemp’s announcement has a domino effect in national politics

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Insurance Commissioner John King, two other possible GOP Senate candidates, both released statements referencing their work alongside Kemp.

“Gov. Kemp is the best governor in America, and Georgia is better off because of his service,” King wrote on X.

Raffensperger said he was “proud to stand with Gov. Kemp in his decision and we look forward to see what he does next. Georgia is a better place for families and business because of the work of Gov. Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp.”

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC controlled by Senate GOP Leader John Thune, issued a statement the group is focused on defeating Ossoff, even without Kemp as a candidate.

“With a deep bench of incredible Georgia leaders, Republicans will have a strong candidate in 2026 and SLF is committed to ensuring Ossoff’s accidental tenure in Washington is limited to one term,” Chairman Cory Gardner, a former Colorado senator, said.

Kemp was heavily recruited by Republican Party leaders aware that polling showed the governor had the best chance of defeating Ossoff in a general election. It is unclear if the party establishment will coalesce around one of the other potential candidates, but with Kemp declining to run there is likely to be a crowded and contentious primary.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reveled in the shuffling of chairs that Kemp’s announcement created for Republicans, calling it “yet another embarrassing Republican Senate recruitment failure as they face a building midterm backlash where every GOP candidate will be forced to answer for Trump’s harmful agenda.”

Some of Republicans’ recent Senate losses have been blamed on fielding poor candidates who don’t do well general elections, including Herschel Walker’s defeat against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The recruitment of Kemp reflected GOP leaders prioritizing competitiveness over loyalty to Trump’s MAGA brand.

Ossoff campaign manager Ellen Foster said in a statement that he is “well-prepared to defeat any challenger. As Republicans scramble in the aftermath, our campaign will continue to build insurmountable momentum needed to win next November.”