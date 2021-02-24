Georgia GOP congressmen accuse the Carter Center of cultivating ties to China

“We are deeply troubled that the United Front continues to be given a platform to spread its propaganda in the United States,” they wrote. “We would appreciate your response into why the Carter Center continues to partner with the United Front Work Department and organizations connected to the CCP and Chinese government.”

Alexander told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that she had not seen the letter and had no immediate comment. But Carter himself has made no qualms that he considers it beneficial to both countries that relationships be normalized.

“Four decades ago, when Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping and I announced our decision to establish full diplomatic relations, we knew that we were opening an era of opportunity for both nations,” Carter wrote in the foreword of a recent report by the center. “I am proud to have witnessed the benefits that followed, including peace in East Asia, expanded bilateral trade and investment, and a prosperous friendship between the American and Chinese people.”