Georgians get another month’s reprieve from paying gas taxes

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp again extended the suspension of the state’s sales tax on motor fuel for another month, this time through Dec. 11.

Kemp, who is seeking reelection Tuesday, announced the extension Friday.

The Republican has used each monthly announcement to extend the tax break to blame Democrats for high gas prices and promote his efforts to provide relief at the pump as he faces a rematch against Stacey Abrams.

Continuing the tax break has broad bipartisan support even as fuel prices drop. The governor signed a law in March that cleared the Legislature with the backing of most Democrats and Republicans to allow him to suspend the gas tax through May, and he’s since announced extensions each month, benefiting from a wave of media coverage each time.

Abrams has called on Kemp to go a step further and announce he would suspend the 29.1 cents-a-gallon state tax through 2022. With the latest extension, he is nearing that goal.

Each extension deprives the state of roughly $150 million to $170 million a month in tax revenue used to finance transportation projects, such as road construction and bridge maintenance. Kemp’s office has used the state’s surplus — built with rising income and sales tax revenue — to plug the gap.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in September that the state amassed a $6.6 billion tax surplus during the past fiscal year.

After a prolonged upward tear, gas prices have been on decline in recent months, though economists are wary the trend could reverse.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Friday was $3.79, according to AAA. In Georgia, the price was $3.13, down from $4.33 on July 1.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

