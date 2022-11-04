Georgians get another month’s reprieve from paying gas taxes

Each extension deprives the state of roughly $150 million to $170 million a month in tax revenue used to finance transportation projects, such as road construction and bridge maintenance. Kemp’s office has used the state’s surplus — built with rising income and sales tax revenue — to plug the gap.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in September that the state amassed a $6.6 billion tax surplus during the past fiscal year.

After a prolonged upward tear, gas prices have been on decline in recent months, though economists are wary the trend could reverse.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Friday was $3.79, according to AAA. In Georgia, the price was $3.13, down from $4.33 on July 1.