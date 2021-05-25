Georgia elections director departs for police oversight job

“Chris Harvey has been a pillar of the Elections Division since day one, and has been there in the trenches as we defended the integrity of our elections first from baseless accusations of voter suppression then baseless accusations of voter fraud,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Harvey prepared local election officials to use Georgia’s new voting machines, which print out paper ballots, and he coordinated distribution of protective equipment to poll workers statewide. He also helped create the state’s absentee ballot request website and worked with counties to reduce lines in November’s election, which averaged about 3 minutes on Election Day.

Raffensperger has begun a nationwide search for a new elections director, which paid a salary of $107,000 in the 2020 fiscal year.