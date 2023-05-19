Georgia plans security checks of voting equipment before ’24 elections

In addition, state election officials said Friday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will assess physical site security of the storage and warehousing of all election equipment in each of Georgia’s 159 counties. Nineteen voter check-in devices were stolen from a DeKalb County elections warehouse last month.

The secretary of state’s office will also pilot an upgrade to Georgia’s voting system software this year, from Democracy Suite 5.5a to Democracy Suite 5.17, which was recently certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission but hasn’t yet been deployed in any U.S. jurisdiction.

However, because the update and testing process will require “tens of thousands of man hours,” the software won’t be installed statewide until after next year’s elections.

“We will move in a responsible, deliberate and mature way that will put the needs of voters and our election workers first,” Raffensperger said.