Georgia election boards certify Trump’s win as Republicans object to law

At least 19 county election board members refused to certify results over the past four years, according to a statewide survey by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In Gwinnett County, Republican appointee David Hancock supported certifying results this year after he had previously voted against certifying the March presidential preference primary because he didn’t receive documents he wanted to review until after the deadline.

Hancock said this year’s results were “pretty close” despite some discrepancies across the county’s 156 precincts. Hhe received the documents he requested but didn’t have time to review them all. He said the General Assembly should give local boards until the second Friday after the election to certify.

“It’s such a rushed process,” Hancock said. “Give us a little more time.”

In Spalding County, a Republican-leaning area south of Atlanta, the election board unanimously certified the results before finishing a hand count that it had requested, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from Yoshunda Jones, a Spalding resident. A Republican board member who had previously voted against certification, Roy McClain, was absent.

Election board members had previously given “passionate, Academy Award-winning speeches” about the importance of hand counts.

“All of a sudden, since I guess their candidate of choice won this particular time, they decided not to do that,” Jones said.

This year’s election wasn’t as close as in 2020, with Trump defeating Democrat Kamala Harris by about 117,000 votes in Georgia.

Four years ago, three vote counts showed Biden won by about 12,000 votes, and investigations have repeatedly discredited allegations of widespread fraud that could have changed the result. Investigations found some errors, such as over 3,000 double-scanned ballots in a recount in Fulton.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled last month that county election board members must finalize results as part of their jobs, and they’re not allowed to refuse to do so based on suspicions of miscounts of fraud.

Michael Heekin, a Republican appointee to the Fulton County election board, called on voters to ask the General Assembly to change the state’s certification law.

“I take issue with the fact that this is a purely ministerial duty,” said Heekin, who had proposed an election rule requiring an inquiry before certifying results. “We should be at least one of the lines of defense in examining the goodness and the accuracy of the election.”

But Aaron Johnson, a Democratic appointee to the board, said election boards do examine results and report potential problems — and then they have to certify the election.

“I agree. We should be a line of defense,” Johnson said. “However, that doesn’t give us the ability to supersede the law. There are things we have to do.”

The Fulton election board undertook an extensive precertification review of the election, including statements of votes cast, election night reports, memory card chain-of-custody reports, voter lists, ballot scanner tapes and absentee ballot documentation. The board spent Thursday, Friday and Tuesday reviewing documents.

Election boards in DeKalb and Chatham counties — areas with Democratic majorities — unanimously voted to certify as well.

The DeKalb certification vote included Republicans Nancy Jester and Anthony Lewis, who previously objected to certifying results in past elections.

The unanimous DeKalb vote to certify came after board members asked about any errors uncovered in the election’s aftermath, such as questions about voter registrations and a voter who returned an absentee envelope without a ballot inside.

The number of voting issues this election wasn’t abnormal, said DeKalb Elections Director Keisha Smith.

”It’s something that happens with every election,” Smith said. “I don’t think the number of times this occurs raises alarms on a critical level. This is something we expect to happen.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, pledged to certify statewide results for this year’s election on Nov. 22, as he did four years ago when Biden won.

“I said from the beginning some people will be happy about the election results and some will be sad,” Raffensperger said. “But the fact is that we won the House, the Senate and the presidency. And every single Georgian can take to the bank that these election results reflect the will of Georgia’s voters.”

— Staff writer Adam Van Brimmer contributed to this article. It will be updated as certification continues throughout the day.