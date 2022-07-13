BreakingNews
Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in prison in fraud case
ajc logo
X

Black church leaders launch large Georgia voting rights group

Bishop Reginald T Jackson makes remarks during a voting rights prayer and protest rally at Liberty Plaza in downtown Atlanta, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Faith leaders gathered near the Georgia State Capitol to protest and pray for Georgia and other state’s new voting laws. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Bishop Reginald T Jackson makes remarks during a voting rights prayer and protest rally at Liberty Plaza in downtown Atlanta, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Faith leaders gathered near the Georgia State Capitol to protest and pray for Georgia and other state’s new voting laws. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Faith Works will push for voting access in response to new laws

Church leaders representing over 1,000 Black congregations in Georgia created a voting rights organization Wednesday called Faith Works, which will focus on voter turnout and education in response to the state’s voting laws.

Faith Works will emphasize get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of this November’s election, potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of parishioners.

“We are rising together because our democracy has come under attack from within — and like generations before us, this moment in history and our faith are calling for us to act,” said Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads more than 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia.

Jackson said Faith Works will fight barriers to voting, including parts of Georgia’s voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202. The law limited absentee ballot drop boxes, required additional ID for absentee voting, allowed state takeovers of county election boards and banned handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.

While voter turnout was high in Georgia’s primary in May, Jackson has said he’s worried that the voting law could discourage voters and reduce absentee voting in the general election, which features races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Faith Works plans to mobilize churchgoers for “Souls to the Polls” voting efforts on Sunday early voting days, advertise through social media and speak out about voting access.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list42m ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
6h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
21h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
2h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
2h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
20h ago
The Latest
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
2h ago
Two dozen candidates, including four Democratic nominees, agree to ethics fines
6h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
20h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top