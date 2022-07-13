Black church leaders launch large Georgia voting rights group

Jackson said Faith Works will fight barriers to voting, including parts of Georgia’s voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202. The law limited absentee ballot drop boxes, required additional ID for absentee voting, allowed state takeovers of county election boards and banned handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.

While voter turnout was high in Georgia’s primary in May, Jackson has said he’s worried that the voting law could discourage voters and reduce absentee voting in the general election, which features races for governor and U.S. Senate.