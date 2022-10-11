Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties

In-person early voting begins Monday, Oct. 17 for the November general election.
The ballot includes governor and other top state races, along with federal elections for one U.S. Senate seat and each of Georgia’s congressional districts. Some county and city elections may also be on local ballots.
Saturday early voting will be available Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Some counties may offer Sunday early voting on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
The final day of in-person early voting is Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
To find early voting times and locations for your county, visit the My Voter Page from the Georgia Secretary of State elections division. That is also a good link to verify that you are registered to vote and to see a sample ballot for your voting location.
During early voting, you can vote at any open location in your home county. If you vote on Election Day, however, you can only vote in your assigned voting precinct.
Early voting office information for metro Atlanta counties:
Clayton County, 770-477-3372
Cobb County, 770-528-2581
DeKalb County, 404-298-4020
Gwinnett County, 678-226-7210
Other Georgia county election offices
