Georgia early voting finishes with big turnout before Election Day

Many registered voters haven’t yet participated in this year’s election.

Of the 5 million voters in the 2020 presidential election, about 2.7 million of them have yet to cast a ballot this year, according to an analysis of turnout data by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads more than 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said he was pleased with the high turnout so far, especially among Black voters. Election data show Black voters account for 29% of early voters, and Jackson said they also likely make up a significant portion of the 9% of voters whose race is unknown.

“We need to make sure we get out our vote,” Jackson said. “We have to have our eyes, attention and energy focused on Tuesday.”

Over 2,500 voting precincts will be open across Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. No results will be released until polls close.

Georgians can find voting locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Information about the candidates is available through a voter guide published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Civic Circle at www.ajc.com/voter-guide.