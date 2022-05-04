Georgia appeals court is asked to revive case questioning 2020 election

A superior court judge dismissed the case in the fall based on the legal principle of standing, finding that plaintiffs hadn’t suffered a specific injury that would give them a right to sue. On appeal, the plaintiffs say their votes would have been illegally diluted if there were counterfeit ballots.

Defense attorney Don Samuel asked the appeals court to uphold the lower court’s ruling because the plaintiffs have failed to show they suffered any individual harm.

“Every single one of the petitioners had one vote. Nobody was deprived of their right to have one vote,” said Samuel, who represents members of the Fulton elections board. “Every candidate for whom they voted received one vote, whether they voted for President Biden or President Trump.”

Paul Kunst, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the courts need to ensure that voters can sue when they doubt the accuracy of elections. The case was filed by several voters, led by Garland Favorito of the group VoterGA.

“The public policy implications in this case are huge. Confidence in the integrity of our electoral process is essential to the functioning of our participatory democracy,” Kunst said. “Nothing would boost or restore confidence in the American people more than to let the case move forward.”

While original paper ballots remain confidential government records, digital images of absentee ballots have been made public.

The ballot images don’t contain the kind of perfectly filled-in ovals and lack of fold marks that the plaintiffs had alleged.

The three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals didn’t immediately rule on the case. A decision could come this summer.