BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

The court’s one-sentence decision is a victory in a lawsuit filed by Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign and a defeat for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia Republican Party, who had appealed a judge’s order permitting Saturday voting.

At least nine counties plan to offer early voting this Saturday in the runoff between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All counties must provide early voting Monday through Friday next week, and some areas are also offering additional voting opportunities this week.