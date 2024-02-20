About 16,000 Georgia voters turned out at the start of early voting for the presidential primary, similar to the first voting day in the last primary four years ago, according to state election data.

Voting went smoothly Monday, with no lines at polling places, and participation is expected to increase during three weeks of early voting, culminating in Georgia’s election day March 12.

Eleven Republicans and three Democrats are on the ballot in Georgia, including the frontrunners, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. All registered voters are eligible to vote in either party’s primary.