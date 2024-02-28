Fulton election case: Court rejects Meadows’ appeal

An appeals court has denied Mark Meadows’ request for a hearing as he seeks to have his Fulton County election interference case removed to federal court.

On Wednesday the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Meadows’ request for a rare “en banc” hearing before all of the court’s 12 judges. That means Meadows last hope is an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Meadows is the former chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump. Last year Fulton County prosecutors charged him with two felonies for his role in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.