BREAKING: Appeals court rejects Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case

Meadows’ lead attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Meadows is expected to appeal the ruling.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

The ruling is a win for Willis, who has fought with Meadows and four other defendants to keep the case in Fulton Superior Court. She is hoping to try the case’s remaining 15 defendants together next summer.

In August, Meadows was charged with two felonies: RICO and soliciting Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to violate his oath of office during the infamous Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Trump. During the call, the then-president asked the secretary to “find” him 11,780 votes, enough to overturn Georgia’s results.

In the opinion, Pryor noted that one section of the removal statute is quite clear. It “applies to only current officers,” he wrote. “It is silent on the removal of a prosecution commenced against a former officer of the United States.”

Also, Pryor wrote, “the ordinary meaning of ‘officer’ does not include ‘former officer.’”

The court rejected arguments from Meadows’ lawyers that because another section of the statute refers to former officers, it should be read in conjunction with the section that refers only to current officers.

”Congress has had ample opportunity to modify the discrepancy … but it has not done so,” Pryor wrote.

Pryor also said the court acknowledges that, in the 190-year history of the federal officer removal statute, no court has ruled that former officers are excluded from trying to remove their cases. But in most of those cases, he added, the courts did not discuss the text of the section at issue in Meadows’ appeal.

