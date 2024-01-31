Fulton DA Willis under fire: What’s next?

County records show Wade has earned more than $654,000 for his work – money Roman’s attorney suggested paid for trips for Wade and Willis. Documents released through Wade’s divorce case show the pair traveled to San Francisco, Miami and Aruba. Roman’s motion also suggests Wade was not qualified for the job.

Trump and defendant Bob Cheeley have since filed their own motions to disqualify Willis.

Wade’s divorce from wife Joycelyn became a second legal front for the allegations, with her attorney seeking testimony from Nathan Wade and Willis about their relationship. But the couple reached a temporary settlement Tuesday, canceling a Wednesday hearing at which Nathan Wade was expected to be questioned about his relationship with Willis. The Wades must still negotiate a permanent settlement to their divorce.

Willis’ response: Willis has not directly addressed her relationship with Wade. At a recent speech at an Atlanta church, she defended Wade’s qualifications and suggested the questions about them are racially motivated – Wade, like Willis, is Black.

McAfee has ordered Willis to respond to the allegations in court documents by Friday. One hitch: A cyberattack has crippled Fulton County technology systems – including the court system. As a result, new filings in the Trump case have not been posted online. It’s not clear how that might affect the timing of the release of Willis’ response.

Mark your calendar: McAfee has scheduled a Feb. 15 hearing on Roman’s motion. Any lingering questions about Willis and Wade’s romantic and financial relationship could be aired that day. But McAfee may not rule on Roman’s motion at the hearing.

Many legal observers doubt the alleged romantic relationship would be enough to disqualify Willis from the case. But the political pressure on Willis is mounting, and even some Democrats fear the allegations could undermine the prosecution.

Staff writer Tamar Hallerman contributed to this report