Fulton County systems still down due to hack

The county elections offices are closed, except for ongoing voting-machine testing, she said.

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s downtown office is closed, and satellite offices are open only for license tag renewals, Corbitt said. Tags can also be renewed at the automated kiosks in various locations.

The attack knocked out the county’s tax system, court system and motor vehicle registration system, according to Corbitt. Courts are operating with “backup processes,” but online public functions aren’t working.

Few details have been released about the attack. Many county offices were closed Monday, and Monday afternoon County Commission Chair Robb Pitts confirmed there had been a “cybersecurity incident” over the weekend. He said he didn’t know when county functions would be restored.

“At this time we are not aware of any transfer of sensitive information about Fulton County citizens or employees,” Pitts said.

Law enforcement is investigating, and county officials don’t expect to release much more information while that continues.

The phone system went down because calls run through the county computer system, according to a Fulton County news release. Customer service requests can still be made at customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov.

Affected phone systems include the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, according to that agency’s post on X, formerly Twitter.

“The outage is countywide, so all departments are affected,” the post says. The sheriff’s office can still be contacted via email at FCSO.Communications@fultoncountyga.gov.

The county’s news release said various legal transactions “may be limited” during the outage, including firearm and marriage licenses.

This weekend’s attack is the latest in a long string targeting government computer systems locally and nationwide.

The city of Atlanta suffered a devastating cyber attack in 2018 that cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Two Iranian citizens were eventually charged in that ransomware attack. Henry County schools suffered a similar attack in November. That attack forced teachers to use graph paper and overhead projectors instead of laptops for nearly two months.

The DeKalb County School District said a 2019 security breach of a school nutrition technology services company may have exposed the personal information of select students.

More recently, the Walker School, a private institution in Cobb County, alerted more than 1,000 people that their names, addresses and Social Security numbers were stolen during an October computer hack. And the University of Georgia notified faculty, staff and students earlier this year of a breach of a widely used file transfer program that could have compromised their personal data.

The attacks also have been felt nationally, with school systems in Los Angeles, Des Moines, Iowa, Las Vegas and Prince Georges County, Maryland, struggling to protect student and staff information. Some have been forced to offer credit counseling and cancel school for a few days while the issues were addressed.