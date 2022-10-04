Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The order related to search warrants was signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury. The document indicated that any warrants, affidavits, non-disclosure orders or related documents would be sealed from the public unless otherwise ordered by the court.

“The Court finds that disclosure of this information could compromise the investigation by, among other things, causing flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, and intimidation of potential witnesses,” McBurney wrote. “Some disclosures could also substantially risk the safety and wellbeing of the individuals involved in the investigation including, but not limited to, witnesses, subjects, law enforcement officers, and officers of the Court.”

‘Serious ethical problems’

Meanwhile, in a partially redacted 20-page filing, the DA’s office argued that legal representation by Holly Pierson and Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow for 11 of the 16 “alternate” GOP electors is “rife with serious ethical problems” and urged McBurney to bar them “from any further participation in this matter.”

On July 5, the DA’s office put all 16 of the false electors on notice that they were targets of the criminal investigation. (Willis and her office are now barred from investigating one participant, state Sen. Burt Jones, due to a conflict of interest after Willis held a fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor.)

Prosecutors said Pierson’s and Debrow’s work violates the rules of professional conduct for lawyers, which states attorneys can’t represent a person if there’s “significant risk” that their work on behalf of another client “will materially and adversely affect the representation” of that person. They argued that if the duo is allowed to continue representing even one of the electors, “there is a serious possibility of future ethical problems concerning confidentiality of information obtained in the course of their representation thus far.”

Pierson and Debrow are representing Mark Amick, Joseph Brannan, Brad Carver, Vicki Consiglio, John Downey, Carolyn Fisher, Kay Godwin, Cathleen Latham, David Shafer, Shawn Still and C.B. Yadav. Shafer is the chair of the state GOP, and several others were top party officials on Dec. 14, 20202, when the group signed their names to a certificate claiming to be Georgia’s duly elected presidential electors for then-President Donald Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden being certified the winner of Georgia’s electoral votes.

Pierson and Debrow said in a joint statement that any suggestion that they had violated their professional duties “is false and defamatory.”

“We are disappointed to see the District Attorney and her office actively trying to separate citizens from their chosen counsel,” the statement says. “Allegations of conflict here are particularly rich, given that the Court has already determined that the DA herself had a disqualifying conflict of interest in this case.”

Pierson and Debrow said their clients had “followed the letter and spirit of the law,” and they previously cited as precedent the appointment of contingent slate of Democratic electors during a Hawaii recount in 1960.

“Both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Georgia Supreme Court recognize that there is no actual or potential conflict in representing multiple individuals united in their innocence whose defenses against false allegations of wrongdoing are aligned,” the two lawyers stated Monday.

A spokesman for Willis declined to comment.

Big and small fish

It’s not unusual for prosecutors to contest lawyers who represent multiple parties in a case to decrease the likelihood that a conviction could get overturned on appeal, said Atlanta attorney Andrew Fleischman.

“Let’s say that Fulton County goes to one person and says ‘I’ll offer you a million dollars and a pony to testify against everybody else.’ That’s a great deal. But would this lawyer be able to advise their client to take that deal without a huge conflict of interest for the other clients?” Fleischman said. “Because she’d be telling her client to hurt everybody else, even though that’s absolutely in that client’s best interest.”

Caren Morrison, a former federal prosecutor and associate professor at Georgia State University’s law school, said it’s harder for prosecutors to cut deals with some investigation targets if they’re represented by attorneys who are defending other, related parties.

“Prosecutors don’t want to deal with that,” she said. “They want to be able to streamline the case... They want to focus on the big fish and get as much help from the smaller fish as they can.”

Retaining one set of lawyers, Morrison said, often acts like peer pressure for a group of clients.

If “you keep everybody together there’s not going to be anybody making any side deals,” she said. “You keep control of the case that way — or a certain amount of control to the extent you can.”

Federal records show that the Georgia Republican Party paid Pierson’s law practice more than $25,000 in early July, a few days after the electors were sent target letters, while Debrow’s firm was paid just shy of $10,000. It’s not clear whether the fee went toward their work with the electors or for something else.

Pierson and Debrow previously fought their clients’ subpoenas after they were sent target letters, and they joined Jones’s separate effort to disqualify Willis from their portions of the investigation.

McBurney directed the 11 electors to honor their subpoenas. During a previous court appearance, Pierson indicated that her clients would be substantially invoking their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to the point of not even giving their names.

Common defense

In a statement on Monday, Pierson and Debrow said their clients “have not been charged with any crimes, and are not ‘defendants.’”

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1988 appears to give McBurney the authority to require the 11 fake electors get new counsel.

In that case, Mark Eric Wheat, charged in a marijuana distribution conspiracy, wanted to be represented by a lawyer who also represented Wheat’s two co-defendants. Prosecutors objected and argued if a co-defendant struck a plea deal he could testify against Wheat. The trial judge agreed and did not allow the attorney to represent all three men.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court upheld the trial judge’s decision. It ruled that judges must be given “substantial” and “broad” latitude in refusing defendants to waive both an actual conflict of interest as well as a potential conflict.

Steve Bright, a professor at Yale and Georgetown law schools, said if all 11 fake electors invoked their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent before the special grand jury, that would be frustrating to the DA’s office. That’s because prosecutors may want to cut deals or offer immunity to some electors in exchange for testimony or information .

Bright then referred to what one of the nation’s founding fathers said at the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “On the other hand, the defendants have decided to follow the example of Benjamin Franklin. We either hang together or we hang separately. So there’s value in a common defense.”