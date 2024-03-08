Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis drew a Democratic challenger on Friday as her critics try to make her pay a price at the ballot box even as former President Donald Trump and his allies wage a legal battle to disqualify her from the election interference case.

Christian Wise Smith said he plans to qualify to challenge Willis in the Democratic primary. A former city solicitor, he finished in third-place to Willis in 2020 in the race for the county’s top prosecutor and waged a failed campaign for attorney general in 2022.

Willis is the odds-on favorite. Fulton County is a Democratic stronghold, and she is one of the most recognizable political figures in the state, if not the nation. She has the advantage of incumbency and amassed a small fortune in her campaign account.

But Wise Smith could still present her a political headache by trying to turn the race into a proxy fight over her racketeering case that charged Trump and 18 others with conspiring to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in Georgia.

And he could bring more scrutiny to Willis’ personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade that’s at the center of efforts by Trump and several of his co-defendants to remove her from the case.

It’s possible — some would say likely — that there won’t be a decision on whether to disqualify Willis and her office from the Trump case before the deadline to run against her closes.

Wise Smith, who received about 23% in the 2020 Democratic primary, ran on a progressive platform that included vows to no longer seek the death penalty and decriminalize drug possession.

He went on to endorse District Attorney Paul Howard in the runoff, saying he was particularly troubled that Willis had received the endorsement of the Atlanta Police Union. Willis easily defeated Howard, a six-term incumbent, in a head-to-head runoff.

It’s still unclear if she’ll face a Republican opponent. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has led the push to draft a conservative attorney to challenge Willis. She called the November vote a “rare opportunity to restore balance” in the office.

Willis is one of several key figures in the case who will face a ballot challenge. Civil rights attorney and talk radio host Robert Patillo is running against Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been overseeing the high-profile racketeering case.

And Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee after Nikki Haley suspended her campaign on Wednesday.

Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week she is unconcerned by a challenge.

“This is a democracy that we live in, so people have a right to run for office. But they should come prepared for a fight,” she said. “They should know that my heart is still in this work. My heart will continue to be in this work.”